Tornado Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $215.00 (TCORE)

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. One Tornado coin can currently be purchased for approximately $75.79 or 0.00124628 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Tornado has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. Tornado has a total market cap of $454,740.02 and $215.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.75 or 0.00068655 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.91 or 0.00072210 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.23 or 0.00099047 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,705.07 or 0.99822507 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,228.27 or 0.06952911 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00023135 BTC.

Tornado Profile

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance . Tornado’s official website is tornado.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

Buying and Selling Tornado

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tornado using one of the exchanges listed above.

