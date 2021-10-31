TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) released its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. TowneBank had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 11.74%.

TowneBank stock opened at $31.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.15. TowneBank has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $33.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TowneBank stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 45.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,388 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 35,576 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.16% of TowneBank worth $3,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.08% of the company’s stock.

About TowneBank

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

