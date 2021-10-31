Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Sets New 12-Month High at $217.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $217.00 and last traded at $215.92, with a volume of 15532 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $210.09.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $219.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.48.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $201.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.96.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 30.28%.

In related news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $3,982,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $749,628.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,592 shares of company stock valued at $5,635,421. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at $5,655,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 16.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 574,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $101,721,000 after purchasing an additional 79,359 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 76.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 1.3% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,199,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 129.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 13,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

