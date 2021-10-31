Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 848,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,282 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $157,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 161.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 126.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at $37,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total transaction of $178,508.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $724,339.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,949,461.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,592 shares of company stock worth $5,635,421. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up from $219.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, October 22nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.48.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $217.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $127.78 and a fifty-two week high of $217.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $201.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.17. The firm has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.96.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 30.28%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

