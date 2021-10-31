Traders Buy High Volume of Calumet Specialty Products Partners Call Options (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 12,034 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 727% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,455 call options.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock opened at $11.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.87. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.59.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $807.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.20 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLMT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLMT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 44.1% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 33,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 10,147 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 52.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 491,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 168,138 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,251,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $750,000. 22.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

