TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts expect TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) to report ($0.28) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TransAct Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the lowest is ($0.28). TransAct Technologies posted earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 154.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TransAct Technologies.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 26.16% and a negative net margin of 21.74%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TACT. Barrington Research upped their price objective on TransAct Technologies from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on TransAct Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered TransAct Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransAct Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransAct Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

Shares of NASDAQ TACT traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.12. The company had a trading volume of 68,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,095. TransAct Technologies has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $17.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $126.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 2.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $450,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $455,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $619,000. 51.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

