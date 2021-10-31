TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL) Short Interest Update

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 103.6% from the September 30th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

TANNL stock opened at $26.76 on Friday. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT has a 12 month low of $24.94 and a 12 month high of $27.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.28.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.