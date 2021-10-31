Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $26.59, but opened at $28.00. Travere Therapeutics shares last traded at $28.29, with a volume of 1,116 shares.

The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.13. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.52% and a negative net margin of 116.12%. The business had revenue of $68.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. Travere Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

In related news, Director Steve Aselage sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $134,152.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,820,537.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 69,243 shares of company stock valued at $1,733,240 over the last 90 days. 4.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TVTX. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 3,436.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 48,860 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 26.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 957,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,902,000 after acquiring an additional 199,385 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 4.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 640,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,004,000 after buying an additional 26,024 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 5.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after buying an additional 10,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 30.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 5,652 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.95 and a 200-day moving average of $19.63.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

