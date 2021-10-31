Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) versus First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO) Head to Head Survey

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) and First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Trean Insurance Group and First Acceptance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trean Insurance Group 35.54% 8.29% 2.48% First Acceptance 3.86% 9.84% 3.10%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Trean Insurance Group and First Acceptance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trean Insurance Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 First Acceptance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Trean Insurance Group presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 59.57%. Given Trean Insurance Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Trean Insurance Group is more favorable than First Acceptance.

Risk & Volatility

Trean Insurance Group has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Acceptance has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.2% of Trean Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of First Acceptance shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of Trean Insurance Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of First Acceptance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Trean Insurance Group and First Acceptance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trean Insurance Group $202.11 million 2.38 $90.77 million $0.74 12.70 First Acceptance $269.58 million 0.31 $10.42 million N/A N/A

Trean Insurance Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than First Acceptance.

Summary

Trean Insurance Group beats First Acceptance on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Trean Insurance Group Company Profile

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services. The company offers its products through programs and managing general agents. Trean Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Wayzata, Minnesota.

First Acceptance Company Profile

First Acceptance Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the selling, servicing, and underwriting of non-standard personal automobile insurance and related products. The firm markets its services through the Acceptance Insurance, Yale Insurance, and Insurance Plus brands. Its products include bad credit automobile insurance, motorcycle insurance, military motorcycle insurance, roadside assistance, renters insurance, pet insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in April 1969 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

