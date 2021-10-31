Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Triton International were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRTN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Triton International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,639,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Triton International during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Triton International by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Triton International by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 28,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Triton International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 151,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,324,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

TRTN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Triton International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of TRTN stock opened at $62.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.79. Triton International Limited has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $63.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.24. Triton International had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 28.03%. The business had revenue of $400.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Triton International Limited will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. This is a boost from Triton International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.46%.

In related news, EVP John F. O’callaghan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Simon R. Vernon sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,362,500 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Triton International Profile

Triton International Ltd. is a lessor of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

