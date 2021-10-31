TrueFlip (TFL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.60 Million

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 31st. One TrueFlip coin can now be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00001002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFlip has a market cap of $3.60 million and $119,474.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TrueFlip has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00048665 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.03 or 0.00224671 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00011756 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.38 or 0.00096650 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004361 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About TrueFlip

TrueFlip (CRYPTO:TFL) is a coin. It launched on June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 coins and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 coins. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TrueFlip is trueflip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “True Flip is a blockchain lottery platform. True Flip developed a bitcoin-based and fair-proof lottery 6/49 (Powerball*) and plan to make at least 3 more lottery games. “

Buying and Selling TrueFlip

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFlip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFlip using one of the exchanges listed above.

