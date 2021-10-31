Truist Securiti Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) – Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Owens Corning in a report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the construction company will earn $2.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.31. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Owens Corning’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.35 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on OC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.15.

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $93.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.75 and its 200 day moving average is $96.06. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $64.63 and a twelve month high of $109.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,422 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

