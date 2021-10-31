Truist Securiti Weighs in on Hasbro, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Hasbro in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.21.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HAS. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $95.76 on Friday. Hasbro has a one year low of $81.69 and a one year high of $104.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.77.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.66%. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,032,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,833,000 after purchasing an additional 130,669 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,028,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,282,000 after purchasing an additional 35,652 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 4.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,934,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,406,000 after purchasing an additional 212,603 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,281,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,093,000 after purchasing an additional 53,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 10.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,966,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,908,000 after purchasing an additional 178,827 shares during the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

