Truist Securities Increases Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $250.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price target increased by Truist Securities from $205.00 to $250.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $214.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Enphase Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $203.99.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $231.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a PE ratio of 201.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.16. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $93.49 and a 1 year high of $237.00.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The company had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.16, for a total transaction of $1,379,011.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 178,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,660,908.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.17, for a total value of $4,354,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,695 shares of company stock valued at $20,276,137 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,900,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $348,984,000 after buying an additional 962,049 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,184,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,604,647,000 after buying an additional 769,132 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 6,340.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 734,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,911,000 after buying an additional 723,281 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,630,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,502,920,000 after buying an additional 568,934 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 772.8% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 482,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,279,000 after purchasing an additional 427,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

