TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Short Interest Up 62.5% in October

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 337,100 shares, an increase of 62.5% from the September 30th total of 207,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Leonard bought 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.16 per share, with a total value of $29,036.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 23,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,082.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kimberly Adams Russell bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.44 per share, for a total transaction of $40,128.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,865 shares of company stock valued at $94,997. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 719,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after buying an additional 116,455 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,631,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,026,000 after buying an additional 111,142 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,350,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,950,000 after buying an additional 10,090 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 158,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 52,539 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,015,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,966,000 after buying an additional 651,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.56. The stock had a trading volume of 90,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,443. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.19. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $41.47.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 29.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.341 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is an increase from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.

