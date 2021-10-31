TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) Director Buys $31,219.28 in Stock

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) Director Robert E. Fitzgerald purchased 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.93 per share, with a total value of $31,219.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:TSRI opened at $10.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day moving average is $9.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.70 million, a P/E ratio of -35.20 and a beta of 1.05. TSR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $18.73.
TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.08 million for the quarter. TSR had a negative return on equity of 10.91% and a negative net margin of 0.87%.
TSR Company Profile
TSR, Inc engages in the provision of contract computer programming and staffing services. It supports its clients with technical computer personnel to supplement their in-house information technology capabilities. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.
