TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) Director Buys $31,219.28 in Stock

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) Director Robert E. Fitzgerald purchased 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.93 per share, with a total value of $31,219.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSRI opened at $10.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day moving average is $9.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.70 million, a P/E ratio of -35.20 and a beta of 1.05. TSR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $18.73.

Get TSR alerts:

TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.08 million for the quarter. TSR had a negative return on equity of 10.91% and a negative net margin of 0.87%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TSR stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,992 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.09% of TSR worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSR Company Profile

TSR, Inc engages in the provision of contract computer programming and staffing services. It supports its clients with technical computer personnel to supplement their in-house information technology capabilities. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for TSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.