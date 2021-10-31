Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF) Short Interest Down 58.3% in October

Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, a decrease of 58.3% from the September 30th total of 106,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 44.2 days.

OTCMKTS:TSUSF opened at $125.00 on Friday. Tsuruha has a fifty-two week low of $115.47 and a fifty-two week high of $148.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.54.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Tsuruha from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

TSURUHA Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the management and operation of its group companies. It operates through the following business divisions: Drugstore, Dispensing, Nursing, Mail Order, and Group Support Business. The Drugstore Business division handles the operations of drugstore chains.

