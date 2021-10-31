TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $552.03 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) will post sales of $552.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $549.90 million to $555.18 million. TTM Technologies reported sales of $523.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TTM Technologies.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $556.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.70 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 1.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other TTM Technologies news, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 17,862 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $251,675.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,863.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 365.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in TTM Technologies in the first quarter valued at $148,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 4,874.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 10,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 11.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter.

TTM Technologies stock opened at $13.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.56 and a beta of 1.58. TTM Technologies has a 1-year low of $11.55 and a 1-year high of $15.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.22.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TTM Technologies (TTMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.