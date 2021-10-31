Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Boosts Stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 38.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.10% of Cavco Industries worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cavco Industries by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,359 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,968,000 after buying an additional 10,477 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 5.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 6.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,743,000 after purchasing an additional 19,785 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 12.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 0.4% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 112,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,976,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CVCO opened at $240.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $245.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.49. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.02 and a 52-week high of $266.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.14.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.81. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $330.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CVCO shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Cavco Industries from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cavco Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

