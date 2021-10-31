Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $1.87 Million Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,989 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,047 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in AMETEK by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,351,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $714,417,000 after purchasing an additional 486,751 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in AMETEK by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,209,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $562,024,000 after purchasing an additional 167,689 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AMETEK by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,012,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,186,000 after purchasing an additional 141,754 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in AMETEK by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,459,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,808,000 after purchasing an additional 573,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in AMETEK by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,271,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,808,000 after purchasing an additional 67,569 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $132.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.46. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.86 and a twelve month high of $140.10. The company has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total transaction of $682,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AME. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AMETEK from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

