Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $2.01 Million Stake in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its position in shares of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 104,592 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.24% of Blucora worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BCOR. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Blucora by 91.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 127,601 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Blucora by 9.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 66,351 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,671 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blucora by 12.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 401,490 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after purchasing an additional 45,485 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Blucora by 6.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,639,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,374,000 after purchasing an additional 96,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blucora by 43.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,288 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 29,615 shares during the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Blucora alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of BCOR stock opened at $16.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. Blucora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $18.83. The stock has a market cap of $804.03 million, a PE ratio of -41.30, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.64.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. Blucora had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $254.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.