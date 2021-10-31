Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $2.07 Million Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,541 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,198,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,781,000 after purchasing an additional 104,939 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,538,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,030,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,720,000 after purchasing an additional 105,191 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Dollar General by 10,060.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,909,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,640,000 after buying an additional 2,881,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$245.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.14.

NYSE:DG opened at $221.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $218.42 and a 200-day moving average of $217.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $173.50 and a twelve month high of $239.35.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.82%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

