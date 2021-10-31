Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Lowers Stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIU)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its holdings in Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIU) by 67.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410,814 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Plum Acquisition Corp. I were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,481,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,752,000 after purchasing an additional 100,100 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,022,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,022,000 after purchasing an additional 141,467 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter worth $1,494,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 51,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 7,756 shares during the period.

Shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $10.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.93.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

