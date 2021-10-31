Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases New Shares in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.09% of Bally’s as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BALY. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Bally’s by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 351,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,006,000 after purchasing an additional 176,385 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bally’s by 181.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,996,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bally’s by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $385,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen raised Bally’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bally’s in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bally’s in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.22.

BALY stock opened at $45.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.20. Bally’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.46 and a fifty-two week high of $75.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 2.46.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $267.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.22 million. Bally’s had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business’s revenue was up 825.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bally’s Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

About Bally's

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

