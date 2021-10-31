Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Trading Down 7.7%

Shares of Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) fell 7.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.60 and last traded at $6.73. 32,566 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,611,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tuya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.31. The company has a quick ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $84.66 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tuya Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tuya in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,655,000. RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Tuya by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 232,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after buying an additional 30,738 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tuya in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Tuya by 165.9% in the 2nd quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 639,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,666,000 after buying an additional 398,933 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tuya in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,326,000. 8.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tuya Company Profile (NYSE:TUYA)

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

