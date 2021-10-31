Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV) Short Interest Update

Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a growth of 48.3% from the September 30th total of 8,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLV. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,124,000. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,580,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,054,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,238,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,790,000. 39.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TWLV opened at $9.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.68. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $9.99.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

