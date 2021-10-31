Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TYL. JMP Securities raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyler Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $492.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. BTIG Research raised Tyler Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $585.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $492.56 price target (up previously from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $543.84.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $543.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.03 and a beta of 0.59. Tyler Technologies has a 52 week low of $372.80 and a 52 week high of $546.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $483.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $459.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $459.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.46, for a total transaction of $3,006,468.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.45, for a total value of $2,935,804.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,729 shares of company stock worth $10,036,591 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,126,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,297,000 after acquiring an additional 375,633 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,931,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 65,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

