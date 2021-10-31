Typhoon Network 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $8,737.00 (TYPH)

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. Over the last week, Typhoon Network has traded up 3% against the US dollar. One Typhoon Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0958 or 0.00000159 BTC on major exchanges. Typhoon Network has a market capitalization of $866,518.59 and $8,737.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Typhoon Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $42.74 or 0.00070765 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.11 or 0.00073039 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.71 or 0.00103832 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,337.93 or 1.01566109 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,234.75 or 0.07012095 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00022800 BTC.

Typhoon Network Coin Profile

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,046,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Typhoon Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Typhoon Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Typhoon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Typhoon Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Typhoon Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.