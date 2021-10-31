U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Short Interest Update

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 321,300 shares, an increase of 114.1% from the September 30th total of 150,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 674,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 7.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, Director Randall D. Keys acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $40,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Energy by 16.5% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,775 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the second quarter valued at about $161,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Energy by 18.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,444 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

USEG stock opened at $3.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.14. U.S. Energy has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $7.95.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.66 million for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 27.07% and a negative net margin of 69.79%.

About U.S. Energy

US Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. Its projects include North Dakota, Texas and Louisiana. The company was founded on January 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

