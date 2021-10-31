UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 974,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,915 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $210,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZS. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 31,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after buying an additional 5,094 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,829,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,766,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Zscaler by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,999,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Zscaler by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,689,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,973,000 after buying an additional 80,960 shares in the last quarter. 43.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,568 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.97, for a total value of $21,939,344.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.75, for a total value of $2,203,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 372,329 shares of company stock worth $100,966,421. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $318.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.24 billion, a PE ratio of -165.21 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.25. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.34 and a 1-year high of $319.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 39.94% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The firm had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Zscaler from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Zscaler from $225.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Zscaler from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $266.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.86.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

