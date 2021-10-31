UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 774,443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 40,531 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $190,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RMD. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 24,552.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ResMed in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. 65.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ResMed alerts:

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $262.91 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.37 and a 1 year high of $301.34. The firm has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.15, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.29.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.20 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.52%.

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.16, for a total value of $434,441.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,959 shares in the company, valued at $36,215,861.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.77, for a total value of $2,046,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,410 shares of company stock valued at $14,356,393 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. CLSA raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.44.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.