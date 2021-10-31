UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,614,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 402,422 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.67% of Realty Income worth $174,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 16.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,348,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,101,000 after purchasing an additional 328,215 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 895.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 294,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,686,000 after purchasing an additional 264,700 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 5.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,274,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 89.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 17,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 8,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Realty Income by 7.5% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on O. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.20.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $71.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a PE ratio of 72.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.10. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $74.60.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $464.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.93 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.48%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.