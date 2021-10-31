UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $160.25 Million Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,607,767 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 191,523 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.21% of Dell Technologies worth $160,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 3,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 172.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 30.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DELL opened at $109.99 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.88 and a 12-month high of $115.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.43.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.55 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 88.70% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DELL. Evercore ISI started coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.82.

In other Dell Technologies news, CMO Allison Dew sold 77,182 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total value of $8,523,208.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 281,818 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $26,893,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 433,642 shares of company stock worth $43,205,901. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

