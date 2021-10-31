UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 37,655 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 5.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 751,321 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 37,655 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $179,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $289.98 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.62 and a 12 month high of $292.62. The stock has a market cap of $71.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,610.91, a PEG ratio of 73.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $266.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WDAY. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.00.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $1,106,018.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 298,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.13, for a total transaction of $75,009,517.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 604,251 shares of company stock worth $158,419,305. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

