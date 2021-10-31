UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 10.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,172,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,282 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $168,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.3% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.4% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.5% in the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,966,937.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $69.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.06. The stock has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.50. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.18 and a 52-week high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

DD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.39.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

