UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Sold by Capital International Ltd. CA

Capital International Ltd. CA lessened its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 463,609 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 52,203 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $7,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UBS. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in UBS Group by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in UBS Group by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 276,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,299,000 after buying an additional 53,133 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in UBS Group by 192.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 47,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 30,939 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in UBS Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,982,000. Institutional investors own 32.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBS stock opened at $18.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $11.53 and a fifty-two week high of $18.30.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.80 price objective on shares of UBS Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 18 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.98.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

