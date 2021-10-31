UBS Group Analysts Give STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) a €37.90 Price Target

UBS Group set a €37.90 ($44.59) price target on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

STM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.50 ($42.94) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €46.50 ($54.71) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €43.21 ($50.84).

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock opened at €40.92 ($48.14) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €37.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is €33.69. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 52 week high of €21.45 ($25.24).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

