UBS Group Boosts KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target to $365.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $355.00 to $365.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded KLA from a neutral rating to a positive rating and upped their target price for the company from $380.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen increased their target price on KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on KLA from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on KLA from $338.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $397.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $372.76 on Thursday. KLA has a 12 month low of $195.34 and a 12 month high of $388.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $342.63 and a 200-day moving average of $326.98.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that KLA will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.87%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $146,227.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.89, for a total value of $163,732.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,339.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,174 shares of company stock valued at $5,950,888. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strong Tower Advisory Services purchased a new position in KLA during the 3rd quarter worth $707,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in KLA during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in KLA by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in KLA by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in KLA by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

