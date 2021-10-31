UBS Group Boosts TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target to C$72.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from C$66.00 to C$72.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TC Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$63.00 target price on shares of TC Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$68.47.

Shares of TSE TRP opened at C$66.95 on Wednesday. TC Energy has a 52-week low of C$50.61 and a 52-week high of C$68.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.89, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$61.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$61.42. The stock has a market cap of C$65.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.67.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.96 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$3.18 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that TC Energy will post 4.3000003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Eckert purchased 1,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$64.24 per share, with a total value of C$105,542.71. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$313,095.04. Also, Director Nathaniel A. Brown acquired 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$59.33 per share, with a total value of C$32,633.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$133,501.50. In the last three months, insiders acquired 2,284 shares of company stock valued at $143,587 and sold 11,465 shares valued at $712,789.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

