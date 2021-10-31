UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF)

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Meyer Burger Technology in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

MYBUF opened at $0.49 on Thursday. Meyer Burger Technology has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.50.

Meyer Burger Technology AG is a globally active technology company. It specializes in innovative systems and production equipment for the solar photovoltaic market. The firm engages in the development of photovoltaics along the entire value chain and has set essential industry standards, such as the diamond wire saw technology, the industrial PERC solution and precision measurement technology for solar modules.

