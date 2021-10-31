Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Earns “Buy” Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Ultra Clean’s FY2021 earnings at $3.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.62 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on UCTT. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ultra Clean from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Shares of UCTT opened at $49.57 on Thursday. Ultra Clean has a 52 week low of $21.08 and a 52 week high of $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.97.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.53 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ultra Clean will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William Joe Williams sold 618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $34,045.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David T. Ibnale sold 3,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $148,096.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,854,824.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 59.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Ultra Clean by 0.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Ultra Clean by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ultra Clean by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC increased its position in Ultra Clean by 1.3% during the second quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 31,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.