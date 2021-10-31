UMB Financial Co. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $7.51 Per Share (NASDAQ:UMBF)

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for UMB Financial in a report released on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the bank will earn $7.51 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.36. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for UMB Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $317.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.80 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 29.15%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of UMB Financial stock opened at $98.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.24. UMB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $60.21 and a fifty-two week high of $104.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.32, for a total transaction of $205,304.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $252,322.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,436.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,230 shares of company stock worth $877,738 over the last ninety days. 10.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in UMB Financial by 40.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in UMB Financial by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,016,000 after purchasing an additional 53,776 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in UMB Financial by 8,801.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 8,185 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in UMB Financial by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in UMB Financial by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 328,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,543,000 after purchasing an additional 96,535 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

