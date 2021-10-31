UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Trading Down 1.3%

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) shares fell 1.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.37 and last traded at $13.37. 1,870 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 4,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UniCredit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.30.

The firm has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

