United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Raised to $250.00 at KeyCorp

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for United Parcel Service’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.25 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on UPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised United Parcel Service from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $213.16.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $213.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $185.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $154.76 and a 12 month high of $220.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPS. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

