United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Short Interest Down 52.1% in October

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a decline of 52.1% from the September 30th total of 67,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

United Utilities Group stock opened at $28.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.48. United Utilities Group has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $31.14.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. HSBC raised United Utilities Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United Utilities Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

United Utilities Group Plc engages in the provision of water and wastewater services. It manages large areas of catchment land in a sustainable way and rely on watercourses where return wastewater safely and cleanly to the environment, and process bio resources from wastewater to generate renewable energy.

