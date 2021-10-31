Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) to report earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. Universal Technical Institute reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.23. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Universal Technical Institute.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $83.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.70 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 9.31%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of NYSE:UTI opened at $7.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.86 and its 200 day moving average is $6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $231.09 million, a P/E ratio of 352.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. Universal Technical Institute has a fifty-two week low of $4.47 and a fifty-two week high of $7.35.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 50.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 11.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 115.9% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,126,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,577,000 after purchasing an additional 604,534 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 28.9% in the second quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 411,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 92,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of postsecondary education. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians as well as welders and CNC machining technicians.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Technical Institute (UTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.