Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Position Trimmed by Black Maple Capital Management LP

Black Maple Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,474 shares during the quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP’s holdings in Universal Technical Institute were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UTI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,086,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,187,000 after purchasing an additional 95,197 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 119.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 60.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 19,921 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 424,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 31,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 319.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 29,762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on UTI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

UTI traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $7.04. The company had a trading volume of 50,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,143. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.86 and a 200-day moving average of $6.29. The company has a market capitalization of $231.09 million, a P/E ratio of 352.00, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a one year low of $4.47 and a one year high of $7.35.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $83.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.70 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 9.31%. Research analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of postsecondary education. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians as well as welders and CNC machining technicians.

