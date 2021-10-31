UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Stock Price Down 7.8%

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)’s share price dropped 7.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.73 and last traded at $6.77. Approximately 109,370 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 9,502,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.34.

TIGR has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $21.10 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of UP Fintech from $21.63 to $18.22 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of UP Fintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.89 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.40 and its 200-day moving average is $17.70.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $60.23 million for the quarter. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 5.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,512,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in UP Fintech by 5,487.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,205,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148,264 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in UP Fintech by 670.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,620,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,234 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in UP Fintech by 588.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,293,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in UP Fintech by 1,407.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,143,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.97% of the company’s stock.

UP Fintech Company Profile (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

