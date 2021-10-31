UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) Short Interest Down 40.4% in October

UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 751,200 shares, a decline of 40.4% from the September 30th total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPH. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in UpHealth in the second quarter worth about $532,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in UpHealth in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in UpHealth in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in UpHealth in the second quarter worth about $606,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in UpHealth in the second quarter worth about $11,973,000. 8.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UpHealth alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UPH. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of UpHealth in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of UpHealth in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UpHealth in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UpHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of UpHealth in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Shares of UpHealth stock remained flat at $$1.78 during trading on Friday. 894,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,488. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. UpHealth has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $12.12.

UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $31.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 million. As a group, research analysts expect that UpHealth will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

UpHealth Company Profile

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for UpHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UpHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.