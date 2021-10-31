Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) Shares Gap Down to $10.67

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.67, but opened at $10.18. Urban One shares last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 3,295 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.95. The company has a market capitalization of $487.47 million, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.84.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $107.59 million during the quarter. Urban One had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Urban One during the 2nd quarter worth about $397,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Urban One during the 2nd quarter worth about $563,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Urban One by 202.8% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 30,203 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Urban One during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Urban One by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 11,182 shares in the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban One Company Profile (NASDAQ:UONE)

Urban One, Inc is a multi-media company, which engages in the radio broadcasting operation that targets African-American and urban listeners. It operates through the following segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes all the broadcasting related operations.

